Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 2,538 Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iradimed during the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed during the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Iradimed in the second quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the second quarter worth about $2,830,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

IRMD opened at $49.27 on Friday. Iradimed Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $623.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 24.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

