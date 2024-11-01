Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 2,662.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $21.93 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

