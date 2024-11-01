Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Biogen by 82.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Biogen by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 249.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $174.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.88 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.83.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

