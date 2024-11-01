Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 52,775 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 183.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,775 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 69.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 164.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.49%. Pactiv Evergreen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTVE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

