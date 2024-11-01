Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Black Hills by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Black Hills by 972.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.19.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.36%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

