Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 7,976 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,732 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,768 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,839 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 968,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

