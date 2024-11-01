Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,947 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sprott by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sprott during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 107.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SII stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.10. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $47.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

