Raymond James & Associates Acquires 90,155 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 371.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of YEAR stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

