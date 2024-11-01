Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,736 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 72,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 47,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

