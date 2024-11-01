Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 352,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,928,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

