Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,011.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.65. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

