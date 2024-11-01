Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $647,892.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACLS opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.42. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average is $113.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

