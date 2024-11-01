FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $274.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.