International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 41,412.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,412 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 2.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average of $206.62.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

