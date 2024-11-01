iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in iQIYI by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 694,349 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in iQIYI by 112.1% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,582,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765,711 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 8,351.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 993,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 36.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 946,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 251,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth $741,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

