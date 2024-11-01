Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 77,153 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,153 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.7 %

CCL stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

