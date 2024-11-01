HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 884.1% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 125,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 113,170 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 285.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83,403 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 22.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter worth about $2,590,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 19.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 48,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

