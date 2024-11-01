Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $8.62 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,904. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,500. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

