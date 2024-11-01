Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $340.93

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.43.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage
Institutional Trading of Public Storage
Public Storage Price Performance
Shares of PSA opened at $329.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.41. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Public Storage
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.