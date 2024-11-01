Analysts Set Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Target Price at C$46.93

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.93.

RUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.72. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$34.22 and a 52 week high of C$47.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

