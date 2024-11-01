29,592 Shares in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 100.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after buying an additional 900,815 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,627,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after buying an additional 201,911 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,401,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COLD opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

