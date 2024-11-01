Raymond James & Associates Acquires 29,175 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in APi Group were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APG. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in APi Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,941,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,845. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,845. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $4,954,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,678,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,570,070.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,358 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,157 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.55.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

