Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,497 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,219.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,162,000 after buying an additional 121,359 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13,939.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 322,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,603 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,665,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,058,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $274.57 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.18 and a fifty-two week high of $353.25. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.65.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

