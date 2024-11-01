Raymond James & Associates Purchases 78,517 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,517 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,173,000 after buying an additional 30,173,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,181,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940,056 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,048,000 after buying an additional 7,237,525 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 414.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 7,371,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

