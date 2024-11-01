Raymond James & Associates Has $6.45 Million Stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,574 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after buying an additional 880,870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 871.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 406,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 365,042 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,734,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,505,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,363,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

CGDG opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $349.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

