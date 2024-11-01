Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,130 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWL. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWL opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $94.31. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $100.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

