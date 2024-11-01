Raymond James & Associates Has $6.29 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 146,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,204. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

