Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,086 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 172.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 881.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 96,407 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

