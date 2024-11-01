Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,229 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 822.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,801,000 after buying an additional 659,248 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,428,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,784,000 after purchasing an additional 329,680 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 128,462 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,059,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD opened at $20.46 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

