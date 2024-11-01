Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,453,000 after acquiring an additional 209,422 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Upbound Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,827,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,906 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 509,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 51.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 745,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 253,104 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In related news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $498,134. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,094.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,134. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPBD shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPBD

About Upbound Group

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.