The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Truist Financial

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG opened at $154.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $94.74 and a 1 year high of $158.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $2,363,620. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 294.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,500,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.