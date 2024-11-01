Blue Trust Inc. Buys 313 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,676,000 after buying an additional 176,449 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,519,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,000 shares in the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after buying an additional 786,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,489 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $159,061.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,787.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $159,061.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,787.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.26 and a beta of 1.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $68.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.