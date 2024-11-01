Raymond James & Associates Buys 42,999 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,999 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Viper Energy were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth $4,511,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Viper Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

