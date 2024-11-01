FY2025 EPS Estimates for IDACORP Increased by Zacks Research

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for IDACORP in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will earn $5.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.76. The consensus estimate for IDACORP’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDACORP’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

IDA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $105.25.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 59.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,356,000 after buying an additional 145,316 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 42.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

