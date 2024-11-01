Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 105.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 830.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Golar LNG Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $36.26 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 50.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 74.63%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

