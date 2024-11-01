VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,796,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,067,000 after buying an additional 270,773 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,529,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,981,000 after buying an additional 82,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 818,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,292,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 684,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

