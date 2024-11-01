Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $437,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.0% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE VSTO opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -338.23 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

