Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 116.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Option Care Health by 937.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 110.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $23.04 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

