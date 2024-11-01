Creative Planning Purchases 945 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,520.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,293,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,011 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 309.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,068,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after buying an additional 807,572 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,133,000 after purchasing an additional 744,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,196 shares of company stock worth $2,857,969. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 278.26%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

