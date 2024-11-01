Creative Planning Invests $1.05 Million in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AHR opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

