Creative Planning Buys 2,076 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OWL stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

