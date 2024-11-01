Creative Planning Raises Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NIC opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $110,975.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,420.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $792,136.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,349.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $110,975.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,420.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,142 shares of company stock worth $3,685,043 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

