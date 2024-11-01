Creative Planning Acquires 3,127 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 83.84% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $3,334,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,048,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,823,940.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $3,334,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,048,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,823,940.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.77 per share, with a total value of $1,642,410.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 47,546,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,379,400.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

