Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.
Veritone Price Performance
NASDAQ VERI opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.30. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.
Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter. Veritone had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 222.47%.
Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.
