US Capital Advisors Weighs in on South Bow Q4 Earnings

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for South Bow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for South Bow’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

SOBO has been the topic of several other reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

South Bow Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE SOBO opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. South Bow has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $26.11.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

