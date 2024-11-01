Q4 Earnings Estimate for Meridian Issued By DA Davidson

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Meridian in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Meridian had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meridian from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Meridian

Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. Meridian has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $157.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Meridian worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Meridian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.