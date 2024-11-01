What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for FIX Q4 Earnings?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $13.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2025 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $390.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.64. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $424.63.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

