Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of Hawaii Q4 Earnings

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $75.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,327.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $386,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 92.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

