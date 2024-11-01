What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Barnes Group Q4 Earnings?

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on B. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSE B opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 245,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 548,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after buying an additional 47,821 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

