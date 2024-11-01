Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for HIMS Q4 Earnings

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital cut Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $54,171.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,694.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,985.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $551,777.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,694.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 858,665 shares of company stock worth $15,148,890 in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

